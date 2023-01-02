Now entering its 30th year, the HCM Excellence Awards® hosted by Brandon Hall Group is the most prestigious awards program in the industry. Often called the “Academy Awards” by Learning, Talent and Business Executives, the program was one of the first of its kind when it debuted in 1993.

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group has opened applications for the 30th annual HCM Excellence Awards® which expects to receive more than 2,000 submissions from organizations around the world.

“Competition for top talent is at an all-time high, organizations that are innovative in the human capital management strategies are winning, and those are the organizations that submit for our awards,” said Rachell Cooke, Brandon Hall Group, COO. “We have seen some of the best strategies over the last three years and expect to see the bar raised again this year.”

The HCM Excellence Awards® recognize top organizations that successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that achieved superior and measurable results in Human Capital Management. There are more than 100 award categories in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Leadership Development, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Future of Work.

“The awards program attracts global entrants from all types of organizations, making it truly best of the best,” said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group, CEO. “It’s amazing to see what start-ups are doing comparatively with conglomerates, and one region is offering its employees vs another. But each program is judges based on its own weight.”

Judges score each entry, and then the judging and scoring are reviewed by Brandon Hall Group’s executive leadership team, led by Rachel Cooke. Gold, Silver, and Bronze award levels are determined by the number of points.

The deadline to apply is April 14, 2023, with winners being announced August 17th. Winners will also be invited to accept their award in person at the annual HCM Excellence Conference.

Learn more about the awards program and see a listing of more than 20 years of award winners on our website https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/ .

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

