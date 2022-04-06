The Headstrong Project Nominated For Best Health & Wellness General and Branded Entertainment Videos In the 26th Annual Webby Awards

Fans Can Vote Online to Help The Headstrong Project Win Internet’s Top Honor: vote.webbyawards.com

New York City, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Headstrong Project Inc. (“Headstrong”), announced today that it has been nominated for Best Health and Wellness General and Branded Entertainment Video in the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO – PRETTYBIRD; Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy; Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner – Backstage Capital; John Hanke, Founder & CEO – Niantic; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Creator – 1619, The New York Times; Renita Jablonski, Director of Audio – The Washington Post; Mikael Jørgensen, Founder & CEO – &Co; Monica Lewinsky, Activist, Fashion Designer & Producer; Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Music Producers & Co-Founders – Verzuz; Vanessa Pappas, COO – TikTok; Daniel Reynolds, Vice President, Digital Media – Disney; Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications – Peloton; and Maya Watson, Head of Global Marketing – Clubhouse.

Headstrong is a leading, national-facing mental health network for our nation’s military connected members and their families. Since its founding in 2012, Headstrong has provided mission-critical mental health care to address the alarming veterans’ suicide epidemic and the ever-widening gap in accessing equitable mental health care in America. Headstrong has demonstrated its expertise in addressing issues of equity, competency, and access through expansion of its pioneering model based on networks of trauma- and military-informed clinicians in private practice within their community.

“Nominees like Headstrong are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,500 entries we received this year.”

“It is an absolute honor to have our work nominated for a Webby Award,” said Lora Dircz, Chief Marketing Officer with Headstrong. “As a non-profit focused on providing lifesaving mental health treatment to our military community, we owe it to our clients to share their stories of triumph and end the stigma behind seeking help.”

As a nominee, Headstrong is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 21st, Headstrong fans can cast their votes at: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2022/video/branded-entertainment/health-wellness and https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2022/video/general-video/health-wellness.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and Solange’s “I Got Five On It.”

About Headstrong:

Headstrong is a leading, national-facing mental health network for our nation’s military connected members and their families that delivers cost-free, bureaucracy-free and stigma-free evidence-based treatment with industry leading outcomes. Our practice is founded on three leading principles: Unequaled access to best-in-class clinicians who deliver transformative care through individualized treatment with integrity. Our professional staff, accomplished clinicians and generous donors unite in a singular purpose – to deliver the courage, tools and ability to recover and grow following trauma.

Currently operating in 12 states and within the District of Columbia, Headstrong’s trauma-informed clinical partners provide individualized, evidence-based care to more than 2,700 military connected members and their families since inception and approximately 1,000 active clients monthly. To learn more visit getheadstrong.org.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

CONTACT: Lora Dircz The Headstrong Project 7024007037 lora@getheadstrong.org