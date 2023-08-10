Chopra Signature Body Oils Chopra Signature Body Oils

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tapping into the explosive interest in Ayurveda, Chopra, a leading integrative health company founded by wellness icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D. and part of The Healing Company Inc. (OTCQB: HLCO) (“The Healing Company” or the “Company”), today announced that a new limited release for its Chopra Signature Body Oils sold out within weeks of its debut and will be reintroduced in October 2023. The waitlist is now open and those who join it will receive exclusive first access to the next release.

Chopra Signature Body Oils

Developed by physicians trained in centuries-old Ayurvedic principles, Chopra Signature Body Oils are a range of Ayurveda-inspired oils designed to restore the body, balance the mind and revitalize the spirit. Chopra Signature Body Oils are personalized to each individual’s Dosha—a unique mind-body type—and specially formulated with powerful aromatherapy blends to instantly shift mental states and nourish the body’s largest organ, the skin.

With increased interest in holistic Ayurvedic treatments—a $7 billion market expanding at a 15% compound annual growth rate (according to Market Research Future)—and growing demand for personalized health guidance, Chopra has experienced a surge of interest in its interactive Dosha Quiz. In the past year, the number of people who have taken the Dosha Quiz, to identify their specific Dosha blend and the right products for their unique physiology, has nearly doubled.

Retailing at $52 each, the Chopra Signature Body Oils collection includes:

Sun Kiss – Warm and nourishing, Sun Kiss alleviates dryness and contains a sweet blend of ylang-ylang, cedarwood, patchouli, and bergamot to calm a busy mind and soothe an active nervous system. It’s best used as a daily moisturizer, before bed to promote relaxation, or to help calm anxiety. Dosha balancing: Vata

– Warm and nourishing, Sun Kiss alleviates dryness and contains a sweet blend of ylang-ylang, cedarwood, patchouli, and bergamot to calm a busy mind and soothe an active nervous system. It’s best used as a daily moisturizer, before bed to promote relaxation, or to help calm anxiety. Cool Breeze – A cooling Ayurvedic oil, Cool Breeze reduces inflammation in the body and contains ylang-ylang, orange, lemon, and geranium to bring peace to an analytical mind. Dosha balancing: Pitta

– A cooling Ayurvedic oil, Cool Breeze reduces inflammation in the body and contains ylang-ylang, orange, lemon, and geranium to bring peace to an analytical mind. River Rush – Light and energizing, River Rush stimulates circulation in the body and contains lavender, orange, lemon, black pepper, and geranium to leave the mind bright and alert. Use it as a daily moisturizer, a morning energy boost, or an antidote to sluggishness. Dosha balancing: Kapha

For those who seek the ultimate harmony, the Chopra Body Oil Trio ($142) includes a full-size bottle of each Chopra Signature Body Oil. This trio offers a complete solution to balance the mind-body connection and enrich each of the different dosha blends within us.

“We knew demand would be high when we introduced the Chopra Signature Body Oils and we are thrilled by our community’s continued enthusiasm and love for our Ayurvedic products, education, and experiences,” said Jaime Rabin, Head of Programs and Product at Chopra. “We are excited to offer them again in the coming months and to continue our investment in product development, releasing more holistic health options that are centered around each individual’s unique physiology.”

“Similar to other Eastern healing modalities like yoga, meditation, and breathwork, we are seeing heightened consumer interest in Ayurveda as it becomes increasingly embraced by the Western world,” added Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-Founder of The Healing Company. “The reception for Chopra Signature Body Oils is a testament to Ayurveda’s growing appeal and the success of our focused approach on new product development. As we continue to address the needs of our growing community with a broadened range of products, content, and experiences, we believe Chopra is well-positioned to become the leading provider in the Ayurvedic and integrated healing spaces.”

To join the Chopra Signature Body Oils waitlist, visit Chopra.com/shop/body-oil-collection.

About Chopra

Chopra is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective wellbeing. Anchored by the life’s practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D., a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra’s signature programs have been proven to improve overall wellbeing through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. By providing tools, guidance, and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of wellbeing and make a healthy, peaceful, and joyful life accessible to all. Download the Chopra app on iOS and Android.

Chopra is part of The Healing Company (OTCQB: HLCO), a community of powerful brands whose aim is to bring integrated healing to the world.

About The Healing Company

The Healing Company Inc. was founded with a bold aim: Bring integrated healing to the world. Compelled by the global healthcare crisis and a deep belief in a different way—one which draws on conventional medicine and ancient wisdom, science and nature—the company looks to democratize access to integrated healing methods, while helping the world evolve how it thinks about health and healthcare. To do so, the company is building a community of powerful healing brands, identifying, acquiring, and helping scale the reach and impact of the world’s highest potential healing practices & products.

The Healing Company’s common stock is quoted for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol HLCO, and its investors and advisors include global wellbeing icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett. For more information, visit http://www.healingcompany.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financial requirements, business strategy, products and services, potential future financings, acquisition and scaling of future brands and or project and its anticipated financing plans, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’ s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements; foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes costs of goods; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which The Healing Company operates. There can be no assurance that The Healing Company will achieve the above stated brand acquisitions and scaling of those brands or the closing of any required financing. The reader should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by The Healing Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Communications:

Jacalyn Lee

The Healing Company

Email: jacalyn@healingcompany.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: hlco@crescendo-ir.com

Attachment