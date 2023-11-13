J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Mission 43, Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho celebrate the construction completion of Idaho’s premier training facility

BOISE, ID, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation (JKAF) announced today the completion of the much-anticipated Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, a groundbreaking and state-of-the-art facility poised to revolutionize Idaho’s recreation scene for Mission43 and Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho (CAF) members. Purposefully built in Boise, the Fieldhouse is set to position Idaho as a destination for accessible world-class recreation and the most desirable state for life after the military.

Designed to meet the needs of the members who will use it, the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse will combine an elite training campus with wellness resources and collaborative spaces to support military members, veterans and their spouses from Mission43 and athletes with physical disabilities from CAF-Idaho.

“It’s a campus designed to redefine boundaries, shatter barriers, and create a future where individuals, regardless of ability, can thrive in a world-class recreational environment,” said Roger Quarles, Executive Director, J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. “It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we launch the first phase of the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse as the vanguard of innovation in inclusive sports and recreation.”

Strategically built on nearly 7 acres along the iconic Boise River Greenbelt, the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, will serve as the headquarters for both the Challenged Athletes Foundation – Idaho, Mission43, and Summit Hyperbarics & Wellness. The Fieldhouse offers unparalleled amenities, housing, and medical wellness services tailored to meet the specific needs of its members. From an aquatic center, gymnasium, rock climbing wall, ninja warrior course, outdoor track, and functional fitness areas – to conference rooms, administrative offices and a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chamber, the 46,000 square-foot facility has been designed to create an inclusive and empowering environment for military veterans and athletes with physical disabilities.

The Fieldhouse will serve as a hub for skill development enabling members to participate in specialized programs, adaptive sports clinics, mentorship opportunities, and fitness resources tailored to veterans’ unique needs, promoting overall well-being and successful transitions.

“An unparalleled venture in Idaho and nationwide,” said Bryan Madden, Director of the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse. “With a purpose-built space catering to Mission43 members and CAF athletes, the Fieldhouse will elevate our state’s standing as a premier destination for military families and athletes with physical disabilities, further enriching communities across Idaho.”

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary year, the launch of the Fieldhouse marks a pivotal milestone for the Challenged Athletes Foundation,” said Kristine Entwistle, CEO of Challenged Athletes Foundation. “It’s not just a building; it symbolizes a dynamic space fostering support, inclusivity, and dedication to transforming the lives of athletes with disabilities through the power of sports. This cutting-edge facility will serve as the heartbeat of our commitment to empowering individuals with physical challenges.”

In Idaho, there are an estimated 200,000 individuals living with disabilities and 125,000 veterans, many of whom are eligible to receive support and benefit from CAF and Mission43 programs. Individuals in these communities have experienced similar journeys and will now have a central location to meet, collaborate and continue to better themselves and their communities.

For more information on The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, please visit: https://www.idahofieldhouse.org/

About JKAF

The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation is a private family foundation, committed to the vision of accelerating opportunities in Idaho. Since its inception in 1966, the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has given over $700 million, focusing in the areas of learning, leadership, and community. The foundation is committed to making Idaho an exemplary model for innovative learning, a world-class destination for accessible

recreation, and the most desirable state for life after the military. For more information, visit jkaf.org .

About Mission43

Mission43 is designed to give those from Idaho who have served in the military,

and their spouses, the resources for personal growth and opportunities to be active

members in their communities. Led by a team with over 50 years of combined

service and focused on the pillars of education, employment, and engagement,

Mission43 has created an environment for these men and women to lead, learn,

and inspire throughout Idaho, the 43rd state. Mission43 members and their families will

also be able to take advantage of the future state-of-the-art facility and campus,

the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse . To learn more, visit Mission43.org .

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity, regardless of one’s ability level, fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive movement for three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $159 million and fulfilled 44,000 grants funded in all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF’s mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit challengedathletes.org or https://www.challengedathletes.org/caf-idaho/ .

