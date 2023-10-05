FAIRFAX, Va. and MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hilton Garden Inn Monterey, California is welcoming guests into a newly reimagined hotel featuring cozy gathering places, stylish guest rooms, and a new lobby bar and eatery named Calla. The multi-million-dollar renovation marries style with a perfect location. The hotel is next to Monterey Peninsula College and walking distance to downtown Monterey and the Old Fisherman’s Wharf. Nearby are Monterey Regional Airport, Del Monte Beach, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, and Carmel-by-the-Sea. The hotel is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”).

Each of the hotel’s 205 guest rooms are perfectly crafted for comfort with sleek and efficient design. All rooms include premium bedding, spacious bathrooms, a Keurig coffeemaker, microwave, and a mini fridge. Guest rooms also feature balconies or walkout patios. Free WIFI is available throughout the hotel.

The hotel’s new gathering spot, Calla, offers an elevated bar and hand-crafted cocktail experience in addition to a selection of regional microbrews and select wines. Dinner, with indoor and outdoor seating, features a menu with CA Coastal entrees prepared with the freshest ingredients from the bounty of Monterey County. For meetings and special events, the hotel has 7,000 square feet of flexible space including an outdoor poolside terrace. Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center, an outdoor pool and spa, cabanas, and firepit—a wonderful place to socialize.

The Hilton Garden Inn Monterey is located at 1000 Aguajito Road, Monterey, CA. It is three miles from Monterey Peninsula Airport, 70 miles from San Jose International Airport, and 100 miles from San Francisco International Airport. The hotel has onsite parking available for a daily charge. The property is pet friendly. For more information and reservations call 831.373.6141 or online at: The Hilton Garden Inn Monterey.

Download Image Here: https://bit.ly/3ZLVbOf

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 129 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,200 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222