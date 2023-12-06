PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPIRIT GOLF COMPANY, a Ponte Vedra Beach Florida brand, announces a paradigm shift in quality, performance, and creativity in the golf apparel world with its latest collection of polos. SGC 2024 collection of 35 new polos, belts, gloves, nationwide distribution, a new e-commerce website, and the launch of the CartPath Only Podcast is just the beginning.

“Over the last 15 years, I’ve designed and developed technical textiles used around the world while revolutionizing the technology of printing to fabrics. That passion for textiles and printing collided with my love of golf. Thus, Spirit Golf Company was born. The “leaders” in golf apparel provide an expensive product featuring low-grade fabric with washed-out graphics. We spent 4 years developing a specific technical textile built for performance on the course, with no wrinkles when you wash, is breathable, and comfortable to wear though Our purposefully constructed series of holes in the fabric. Featuring superior printed graphics and designs the golf apparel world has yet to see. Spirit Golf Polos are for the fairways, fine dining, and everything in between.” Chris McGovern – Owner of Spirit Golf Company.

The Revolution of Technical Textiles and Excellence in Print Quality and Design has Commenced upon the Golf Apparel World Via Spirit Golf Company.

SGC is Changing The Game in Golf fashion through Higher quality products for a higher way of living on or off the course delivered through SGC’s core values of God, Grit, Grace, Gratitude.

More than Just a Golf brand, a Lifestyle.

