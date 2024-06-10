FAIRFAX, Va., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Homewood Suites Washington D.C. Downtown is welcoming guests with a newly renovated lobby, public spaces, and guest suites. A soft shade of blue carried throughout the hotel’s decor creates a sense of calm in the busy Capital City. The reimagined lobby features new furnishings including the creation of a cozy nook that’s perfect for a quiet get together, as well as additional seating for dining and computer work. Guests can also enjoy the refreshed look in each of the 175 guest suites with stylish designer wall coverings, new artwork and bathroom enhancements. The hotel’s 2,300 square feet of meeting space has been modernized with new wall coverings and carpeting. The hotel is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts.

More About the Homewood Suites Washington D.C Downtown

Designed for relaxation, guests are greeted into a lobby with a strategically placed fireplace, modern furnishings, plank-tile floors, and flat screen TVs. Each of the well-appointed suites provides a home-away-from-home atmosphere including a separate living area with a sleeper sofa, a remote-controlled TV, a kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, and a work area with complimentary high-speed internet. The hotel offers flexible meeting space, in five meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 50 people. Additional hotel amenities include a free hot breakfast every morning and a complimentary evening social on Wednesdays. There is a 24-hour fitness center, a Suite Shop for sundries, on-site laundry facilities, a 24-hour fitness center and valet parking.

Located at 1475 Massachusetts Avenue, Washington, D.C., the hotel is a half mile from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is near The Capital One Arena (home of the NHL’s Washington Capitals), the White House, the Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian museums. For more information and reservations visit www.homewoodsuites.com or call 202.265.8000.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 126 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,700 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Kimpton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

