The Honest Company Announces Participation in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Nick Vlahos and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Kennedy will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at investors.honest.com. An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 90 days.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 32,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

