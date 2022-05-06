Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Honest Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 13, 2022

The Honest Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 13, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com.  The conference call can be accessed by calling (855) 940-5313 (participant passcode: 1127496). International callers may dial (929) 517-0417. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID number 1127496.

About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 43,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Contacts:  
Steve Austenfeld
saustenfeld@thehonestcompany.com                                                  

Elizabeth Bouquard
ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com 

Investor Inquiries:
investors@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:                   
Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg
jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.