LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company born in the Gen Z era to make purpose-driven consumer products designed for all people, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday May 9, 2023.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2023 financial results at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com . For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI66d1af48f24e4029880f5cc0853b4dc2 and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for one year.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company born in the Gen Z era to make purpose-driven consumer products designed for all people. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 50,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

