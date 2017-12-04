The Honourable Herb Dhaliwal Joins Stamper Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V:STMP) (FSE:TMP2) (OTCQB:STMGF) (“Stamper” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company, the Honourable Harbance Singh (Herb) Dhaliwal, P.C., B.Comm.

The Hon. Herb Dhaliwal served in Ottawa as a Canadian Member of Parliament for over ten years. He served as minister in several portfolios in the Federal Cabinet under Prime Minister Jean Chretien including Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of National Revenue and Minister of Fisheries and Oceans. In his role as Minister of Natural Resources, he actively sought responsible economic development of Canada’s vast natural resources and was an authoritative policy maker on decisions relating to the mining and energy, including oil and gas, industries.

In addition to a wealth of experience related to the natural resource sector, Mr. Dhaliwal has tremendous business acumen. Prior to his entrance to national politics he founded a maintenance company that has grown under his leadership from one employee to over 500. He has also served as Vice-Chair of the B.C. Hydro and Power Authority board of directors, with responsibility for oversight of the Budget and Audit Committees. The Vancouver Sun has recognized Mr. Dhaliwal as one of the top 100 influential British Columbians of the 20th century. He graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, Mr. Dhaliwal will make an excellent addition to the Board or Directors.

Stamper Oil & Gas CEO David Greenway commented, “We are fortunate to have a senior policy advocate in Mr. Dhaliwal to draw on the broader community in the oil and gas sector to seek out opinions, guidance and advice from experienced professionals involved at the senior level. We are very pleased to have access to Mr. Dhaliwal with his wealth of experience and we are looking forward to working closely with him as the Company moves through our upcoming financing and strategic expansion.”

The appointment of Mr. Dhaliwal follows the resignation of Zaki Khan from the Company’s board of directors. The board and management of Stamper express their gratitude to Mr. Khan for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) (FSE: TMP2) (OTCQB: STMGF)

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. is a publicly traded junior development stage international oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties with the current focus on Africa and Latin America. The Company’s strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by exploring and developing cost effective growth of light oil reserves.

