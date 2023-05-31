$19 Million Renovation Will Blend History and Modern Luxury

Chattanooga, Tennessee, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trestle Studio unveiled plans for The Hotel Chalet, a reimagined lifestyle lodging destination set to open in late 2023.

Set on the campus of the Chattanooga Choo Choo, an iconic train station, hotel and entertainment complex, The Hotel Chalet reflects Trestle’s meticulous renovation of the former Choo Choo Hotel. The property will pay homage to its rich history by embracing the spirit of rail travel, inviting its guests to journey to the surrounding mountains, explore arts and entertainment and partake in après voyage libations.

Spacious guestrooms will offer a nod to their mid-century origins while train carriages will be restored to their original vintage, each with a touch of Art Nouveau styling. A procession of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces will embrace the European influence of the Choo Choo gardens, including the hotel’s courtyard, a warm lit oasis offering a rotating DJ lineup, fire pits and an alpine pool.

“It is our hope that The Hotel Chalet helps usher a new era of destination travel and reinvigorates the beloved Chattanooga Choo Choo” said Jake Lamstein, Owner of Trestle Studio. “We are working closely with our partners and neighbors at the Terminal Building, Station Street and the newly open Signal music venue to create an entirely reimagined Choo Choo District.”

The Choo Choo is in the heart of Chattanooga’s burgeoning Southside, steps from the best restaurants, bakeries, night clubs, bars, comedy clubs, live entertainment, and shopping in the city. Upon completion of the full campus restoration, the Choo Choo will once again serve as a world class destination for travelers and locals alike.

The hotel will offer 127 guest rooms, including 25 rooms in restored train carriages. Guests of the hotel will enjoy a variety of on-property experiences and amenities, including curated outfitter experiences, lavish guest rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness center, alpine pool, and a series of beautiful indoor/outdoor lounge spaces.

In addition to its luxurious accommodations, The Hotel Chalet will have a world class restaurant and multiple bars, serving up inspired plates and refreshing classic cocktails throughout the day in the restaurant, poolside and in the outdoor lounge – an ideal retreat after a long day of exploration. The food and beverage program is being overseen by Chattanooga restaurateurs, Ryan Smith and Chloe Wright of their Northshore eatery, The Rosecomb. More details of these outlets will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Hotel Chalet will also feature a range of meeting and event spaces, making it a premier location for weddings, corporate events, and special occasions. The property’s event spaces include a ballroom that can accommodate up to 180 guests, a tented outdoor reception courtyard, as well as several smaller breakout spaces. The hotel is currently accepting event bookings for 2024.

The Hotel Chalet is one of the latest projects from Trestle Studio, whose team is known for their work on the creation of the NoMad, LINE, Freehand and Saguaro hotel brands. With a proclivity toward historic renovations, Trestle seeks to create responsive projects that are unique in character and transcendent in nature.

Guests can make room reservations for The Hotel Chalet starting later this summer. The Hotel Chalet is located at 92 Choo Choo Ave., Chattanooga, TN 34708. For more information, visit www.thehotelchalet.comand follow @thehotelchalet on Instagram.

ABOUT TRESTLE STUDIO

Founded by Jake Lamstein, Trestle is a national lifestyle developer with an extensive history of transforming historic properties throughout the US. Mr. Lamstein’s track record includes the creation and development of more than a dozen award winning hotels and 30+ restaurants across the United States, many of which are designated landmarks and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Trestle seeks to create unique environments that are informed by arts and culture and crafted by the communities in which they are a part, while maintaining exceptional service and hospitality as a pillar of the company’s mission. Trestle is currently developing more than 750 hotel keys, 450 residential units and 10 F&B concepts across projects in San Francisco, Austin, New York, Nashville, and Chattanooga.

