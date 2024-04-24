You’ve heard of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Well, how about U.S. Prime Minister Mike Johnson?
These are the political circumstances now facing House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. After all, he runs a “coalition government” in Congress.
We hear about so-called “coalition governments” in parliaments overseas all the time.
A coalition government exists when no party wins an outright majority of seats. Thus, various factions team
