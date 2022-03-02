The House of LR&C Announces B Corp Certification® Achievement

Company becomes one of few fashion houses to receive prestigious designation

SEATTLE, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The House of LR&C is proud to announce its official recognition as a Certified B Corporation®. The distinct certification is awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of social, environmental and economic performance. As a result of this designation, all brands under The House, including menswear line, Good Man Brand , contemporary women’s brand, LITA by Ciara and gender inclusive streetwear line, HUMAN NATION , were reviewed to ensure they met the rigorous standards of the B Corp guidelines.

“Since inception sustainability and being a force for good have always been a core component of The House’s foundation, and we’re committed to holding ourselves transparently accountable so our customers don’t have to choose between fashion and responsibility,” said Christine Day, Co-Founder and CEO of The House of LR&C. “We’re honored to leverage this gold standard certification as distinguished third-party verification of our ongoing commitment to high-quality sustainable fashion. We love making good products the effortless choice, supporting both people and the planet and will take full advantage of the additional guidance and resources available to us through this opportunity.”

Joining more than 4,500 Certified B Corporations worldwide and over 1,800 in the United States and Canada, The House of LR&C fulfilled this accreditation through a rigorous verification process that assessed its social and environmental efforts. As a company with a conscience, The House of LR&C incorporated B Corp requirements from the beginning and sustainable practices have always taken precedence at all stages of the product development cycle, from design through to consumer use. With a focus on how clothes are made, what they are made of, and who is making them, The House established a simple matrix called The Goods Sourcing Mandate, based on the Textile Exchange’s preferred materials standard, to ensure it’s sourcing the most sustainable fabrics to create quality products that will last and to raise the bar for the fashion industry.

Leaning into its goal of making a positive, high impact on people, The House also donates 3% of net revenue to the Why Not You Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization created by The House’s Co-founders, Russell Wilson and Ciara. The Why Not You Foundation is dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, while empowering today’s youth to lead with a “why not you” attitude.

“More and more entities are continuing to recognize and amplify the importance of true sustainable measures. We’re seeing this in places like New York with their Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act bill, which if passed aims to hold brands in the fashion capital accountable for their role in climate change,” said Therese Hayes, Chief Sustainability Officer at The House of LR&C. “Our purpose has always been to push past the crowded, greenwashed market, and build a Company whose genesis lies in delivering the Love, Respect and Care the world needs now, and we’re devoted to collectively moving the needle alongside our fellow B Certified corporations.”

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to democratize the retail industry with a mission to impact our people and the planet – change the way we do fashion, make it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are a proud certified B-Corporation and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com .

