The IAGC, the global trade association for the geophysical and exploration industry launches new member portal and website to support members and educate public and governments

New website highlights critical importance of the G&E industry in everyday life and supplying the global energy demand

Houston, TX, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The IAGC, the global forum for industry thought-leaders and the favored source for credible information for the geophysical and exploration (G&E) industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website and member portal and invites visitors to explore at https://www.iagc.org/. The new site features a modern, streamlined design, improved functionality, and easy access for the public as well as essential information for IAGC members and Industry Partners.

Whether for the public or IAGC members, the new website and member portal are designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing visitors to access the full breadth of association resources. The newly-launched website is ideal for the general public to learn more about the role of geophysics in locating traditional and new energy supplies to meet continued global energy demand, the IAGC’s Ghost Net & Marine Debris Removal Initiative (GNI), and the G&E industry’s best practices for healthy, safety, security and the environment (HSSE).

The new member portal offers practical tools that promote efficiency, safety, environmental sustainability and assurance in members’ business and operations. There are also numerous other members-only resources including industry best practices and guidance documents, a HSSE statistics database, safety manuals, regulatory and environmental compliance tools, model master licensing agreement, key licensing and contracting statements of principles, and public advocacy materials and publications.

“The members of the IAGC have always been the trailblazers of the oil and gas industry, and our new website is reflective of our members’ pioneering spirit and will help others understand the incredibly important work the G&E industry does in ensuring quality of life and helping lift the world’s citizens out of poverty,” said Gail Adams, IAGC’s Communications & External Affairs Vice President. “It it’s oil and natural gas or wind, geothermal or carbon capture and sequestration, energy truly does start here. Visitors will be able to learn so much about our industry that they may not have known previously.”

The website includes features to help users to quickly and easily navigate the site and find information they need. New features include:

Enhanced navigation that enables reduced number of user-clicks to navigate the site.

Enhanced search capabilities to quickly locate find what users want.

Enhanced response functionality allowing compatibility with all browsers and mobile devices.

IAGC’s new website will be updated regularly with news and information, regulatory updates, and tools for our members’ business operations. Prospective IAGC members are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for IAGC’s bi-monthly newsletter by emailing [email protected]

###

About the IAGC

Founded in 1971, the IAGC is the global trade association for the geophysical and exploration industry, the cornerstone of the energy industry. With member companies in 50 countries, our membership includes onshore and offshore survey operators and acquisition companies, data and processing providers, exploration and production companies, equipment and software manufacturers, industry suppliers, and service providers. The IAGC supports and fosters science- and risk-based regulations consistent with existing practices that are proven to be environmentally responsible, effective and operationally feasible. ​

CONTACT: Gail Adams-Jackson International Association of Geophysical Contractors +1 713-957-8080 [email protected]