This free, in-person event will be held in partnership with Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

CRANBURY, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is set to host the 2nd Annual Advancing Value-Based Oncology Care conference. The free, in-person event will be held in partnership with Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center on June 20, 2024, at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® is well-known for championing value-based care and pushing forward health care practices. This upcoming event will feature co-chairs Michael A. Choti, M.D., MBA, from Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Robert Groves, M.D., from Banner|Aetna. Drs. Choti and Groves will lead a panel of health care experts who will discuss the latest innovations in value-based oncology care. The conference will bring together health care professionals, experts and thought leaders to explore the future of cancer care and will include the following sessions:

Value-Based Medicine in the Oncology Health Care Landscape

Value-Based Oncology and the Aging Population

Value-Based Oncology: Redefining the Challenges and Solutions at Banner Health

Attendees will learn from expert speakers who will focus on primary care screenings, providing valuable knowledge on best practices. The event showcases a lineup of industry thought leaders who will share insights and firsthand experiences, providing attendees with an overarching view on emerging trends and innovations in primary care. The conference will provide opportunities for participants to network and collaborate with leading health care professionals and experts in the evolving field of oncology care.

For more information and to register, please visit the Advancing Value-Based Oncology Care event page.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive, multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health’s high-quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna’s health-plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 33 hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner’s array of services includes a health insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits and patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

[email protected]