OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced top-performing provider organizations and those demonstrating greatest year-to year improvement within the Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) program.

The 2021 AMP Commercial HMO program results saw noteworthy improvements in prevention and screening measures and comprehensive diabetes care measures compared to 2020, the first year of the pandemic. These improvements have meaningful impacts on patient care and the health of our communities:

55,000 more adults screened for colorectal cancer

10,000 more patients with diabetes had their blood sugar within the suggested clinical range

30,000 more patients received eye exam screenings for diabetes

10,000 more patients screened for chlamydia

IHA presents three awards categories for its AMP Commercial HMO program, including the Excellence in Healthcare Award, California’s top honor for provider organizations. These organizations performed in the top 50 percent in clinical quality, patient experience, and total cost of care.

Of the nearly 200 participating provider organizations across the state, 27 met IHA’s Excellence in Healthcare performance standards for 2021, an increase from 21 provider organizations who met the standards for the previous year. If all participating provider organizations performed at the same level as the Excellence in Healthcare Award honorees:

An additional 15,000 California patients with diabetes would have their blood sugar controlled, helping to lower their risk of adverse health outcomes.

407,000 more California patients would rate their overall care quality a 9 or a 10, with 10 being the highest score.

Healthcare savings would be about $3.2 billion a year—or about $324 in savings per member.

“We’re proud to recognize the Excellence in Healthcare recipients for their commitment to delivering high-quality and high-value, patient-centered care,” says Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, General Manager of AMP. “The increased number of provider organizations who met the Excellence in Healthcare performance standards this year is a testament to the hard work of our provider community. The results are particularly remarkable given the ongoing challenges the healthcare community faced in 2021, including staffing shortages and multiple COVID-19 surges. It’s an honor to recognize the dedication of all the provider organizations and we applaud the honorees for providing exceptional care for Californians.”

The 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Award recipients are:

Axminster / Providence Medical Associates

Cedars-Sinai Health Associates

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group

Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz

Edinger Medical Group

Facey Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group – Bay Region

Hill Physicians Medical Group – Sacramento Region

Hoag Medical Group

Hoag Physician Partners

John Muir Health

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group — South San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group — Downey

Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group — Kern County

Mercy Medical Group/Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Mission Heritage Medical Group

NorthBay Health Medical Group

Palomar Health Medical Group

PIH Health Physicians — Downey Division

PIH Health Physicians — Whittier Group Division

Saint John’s Physician Partners

Scripps Coastal Medical Center

Sharp Community Medical Group

Sutter Independent Physicians

Sutter Medical Foundation – Sutter Medical Group

Torrance Memorial IPA

UCLA Medical Group

Most Improved: The Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Award for Quality Improvement

IHA also honored the provider organizations that demonstrated the highest year-to-year relative quality improvement from each of eight California regions.

Recipients of the Ronald P. Bangasser, MD, Memorial Award for Quality Improvement for each region are:

Bay Area: All American Medical Group (AAMG)

All American Medical Group (AAMG) Central Coast : Coastal Communities Physician Network

: Coastal Communities Physician Network Central Valley : AllCare IPA

: AllCare IPA Inland Empire : PromiseCare Medical Group

: PromiseCare Medical Group Los Angeles: Korean-American Medical Group

Korean-American Medical Group Orange County : Prospect Northwest Orange County Medical Group

: Prospect Northwest Orange County Medical Group Sacramento: Woodland Clinic Medical Group

Woodland Clinic Medical Group San Diego: Greater Tri Cities IPA

The awardees were recognized on December 8 at IHA’s 2022 Virtual Stakeholders’ Conference, an annual event that featured updates on IHA’s strategic plan and a discussion on what’s ahead for California’s healthcare community. Additional top-performers for total cost of care, patient experience, and quality can be found on IHA’s website.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

About IHA’s AMP programs

IHA’s Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) programs use a fair and transparent approach to measurement and benchmarking to create a reliable assessment of performance for medical groups, and IPAs across health plans. The AMP programs are recognized nationally for partnering with organizations across California and the nation to drive meaningful changes that reduce costs and improve healthcare quality and outcomes. Paired with the insights from IHA’s California Regional Health Care Cost & Quality Atlas, the AMP programs help partners reduce the reporting burden for payers and providers by using a standard measure set to deliver objective data and analysis that support performance improvement.

