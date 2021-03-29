The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati featured on new Cause Connector giving site

Deadline to make INTERalliance’s project possible is April 9

CINCINNATI, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati is among the first organizations to be featured on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s new Cause Connector giving site.

Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site, created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio. On Cause Connector, donors can easily search for projects serving their local community across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati’s work is being highlighted on Cause Connector. Should INTERalliance receive funding on the site, they will be able to support their new Adopt-A-Chapter Program.

The INTERalliance Adopt-A-Chapter program will work to inspire students in the Ohio Appalachian Region to pursue a future in technology. During the academic year, schools are connected with Corporate Partners to support a group of 10-25 high school students per school. INTERalliance and these special corporate mentors will engage by teaching professional development and IT classes, taking students on a site visit, and providing individual mentoring. The funding raised through Cause Connector allows for all training, transportation, and technology to be provided for the students for free. The end goal is to give students exposure and support to pursue successful technology careers, with an emphasis on developing and retaining talent in the region.

Requested funds will serve high school students from Adams County, Brown County, and Clermont County. Those who would like to play a part in supporting this work can visit www.CauseConnector.org to make a gift.

Through Cause Connector, donors’ gifts will combine to fund projects across the region while also making investments in future initiatives.

Our region of Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and students have less support to meet pressing needs and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector is focused on addressing the philanthropy gap by helping donors find projects that need their support today while also investing in the future of our communities. A portion of each gift given goes to FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund to support future projects.

“We created Cause Connector to connect donors who want to make a difference with investment-ready projects in our local communities,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “Our region is full of leaders with innovative solutions and ideas for helping others, and Cause Connector is a new technology designed to support their success.”

INTERalliance is one of the first organizations selected to have a project featured on the new Cause Connector site. Projects have until April 9 to receive funding and make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at www.CauseConnector.org .

About The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati

Based in Cincinnati, INTERalliance is a student-run non-profit whose mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others. For more information about INTERalliance School Chapters, or to learn how to start your own, please contact Heather Ackels at [email protected] or visit www.interalliance.org .

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org .

ORGANIZATION CONTACT: Heather Ackels

Executive Director, INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati

P: 513.415.7707 | E: [email protected]