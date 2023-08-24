LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2010, the U.S. Congress designated September as Blood Cancer Awareness Month to create awareness, increase fundraising, and support patients affected by all types of blood cancers.

For Blood Cancer Awareness Month 2023, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is reviving and amplifying its highly successful #kNOwMyeloma campaign, which centers on the question: “Do You Know Myeloma?”

Our goal is to foster active and interactive participation by motivating individuals to ask questions and to educate themselves about multiple myeloma, and by encouraging them to share these learnings with their communities via social media.

By educating those who have no knowledge of myeloma while engaging with individuals living with the disease, the IMF hopes to raise awareness about multiple myeloma within the broader blood cancer community. The IMF also aims to inspire the myeloma community to continue advocating for those impacted by the disease.

Through this myeloma educational campaign for Blood Cancer Awareness Month, the IMF hopes to meet the objectives of its two-pronged approach: KNOW Myeloma and NO Myeloma.

1. KNOW Myeloma: The IMF aims to educate both the general public and those living with the disease by:

Informing them about symptoms, early diagnosis, tests and staging, and other essential information about myeloma

about myeloma Making them aware of the IMF’s wealth of myeloma-related resources and publications , both in print and online and the IMF’s InfoLine team, which addresses myeloma-related questions and concerns

, both in print and online and the IMF’s InfoLine team, which addresses myeloma-related questions and concerns Raising awareness on the high incidence of myeloma among those of African descent

Affirming the IMF Support Group team’s crucial role in empowering patients and care partners with information, insight, and hope

team’s crucial role in empowering patients and care partners with information, insight, and hope Providing vital information and helpful advice on self-care for care partners

2. NO Myeloma: The IMF hopes to eradicate the disease by inspiring people to advocate for the IMF’s mission of working toward prevention and a cure through:

Disseminating information about the IMF’s research initiatives, and other major developments in multiple myeloma research

Raising awareness of existing as well as new and breakthrough treatment options , such as CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibody immunotherapy

, such as CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibody immunotherapy Providing information about the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG)

Affirming the Global Myeloma Action Network’s (GMAN) important global mission and goals in improving access to medicine and treatment; increasing myeloma awareness; and building capacity for patients, patient advocates, and myeloma organizations across the globe

important global mission and goals in improving access to medicine and treatment; increasing myeloma awareness; and building capacity for patients, patient advocates, and myeloma organizations across the globe Advocating for early detection and diagnosis among African Americans, who are at a higher risk for myeloma

Spreading the word about the M-Power Project and its objectives: improving the short- and long-term outcomes of African American myeloma patients and breaking down barriers for the African American myeloma community

and its objectives: improving the short- and long-term outcomes of African American myeloma patients and breaking down barriers for the African American myeloma community Presenting the latest updates on ongoing clinical trials and FDA drug approvals for the treatment of myeloma

Increasing fundraising efforts for the IMF’s research initiatives

Throughout BCAM, the IMF will share information about multiple myeloma based on its four founding principles—Research, Education, Support, and Advocacy—while highlighting the crucial role of fundraising in fulfilling the IMF’s mission of improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.

The IMF invites you to actively participate in the following Facebook LIVE events throughout the month of September:

September 1, Friday: “Ask Me Anything About Myeloma Research” with Dr. Joseph Mikhael

Curious about current developments in myeloma research?

Join IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael on Facebook LIVE as he shares facts and stats about myeloma. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the latest in myeloma research from one of the world’s most distinguished myeloma experts.

September 12, Tuesday: “Ask Me Anything About Myeloma” with IMF NLB Member Beth Faiman

Questions about multiple myeloma? Join IMF Nurse Leadership Board Member Beth Faiman PhD, MSN, APN-BC, BMTCN, AOCN, FAAN, FAPO (Cleveland Clinic—Cleveland, OH) on Facebook LIVE and get to know more about the disease, how to deal with a diagnosis, the different types of myeloma, and more. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from a top myeloma expert about the second most common type of blood cancer.

September 19, Tuesday: “How to Host a Fundraiser” with IMF Director of Development – Events Ilana Kenville

Interested in starting your own fundraiser for the IMF? Join IMF Director of Development – Events Ilana Kenville as she takes you through the steps and process while providing tips on how to achieve a successful fundraiser.

September 26, Tuesday: “Ask Me Anything About Advocacy” with IMF Director of Public Policy and Advocacy Danielle Doheny

Want to know more about advocacy efforts being made by the IMF? Join IMF Director of Public Policy and Advocacy Danielle Doheny as she discusses pertinent issues and public policies that affect the rights of myeloma patients.

Explore the IMF’s Blood Cancer Awareness Month website for infographics on myeloma facts, research breakthroughs in myeloma treatment, and inspirational stories of hope and resilience from those living with the disease. We encourage you to download them from the IMF’s social media tool kit and share them in social media while using the hashtag #kNOwMyeloma.

At the IMF, we believe that knowledge is power and shared knowledge builds a resilient and hopeful community. Together, we will make an impact across the myeloma community.

No gesture for Blood Cancer Awareness Month is too small. All actions add to the campaign’s momentum, its ability to impact those living with blood cancers, and to raise funds toward prevention and a cure for multiple myeloma.

Learn how to get involved and follow the hashtag #kNOwMyeloma on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



The IMF is grateful to the following sponsors for supporting myeloma awareness during Blood Cancer Awareness Month:

Platinum Sponsors: Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Pfizer, and Sanofi

Gold Sponsors: GSK and The Binding Site

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells—white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.