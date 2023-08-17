A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the link or image above.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) announced today that Visionary and Strategic Fundraiser Sylvia Dsouza, MPA has been named as the IMF’s Vice President of Philanthropy.

Prior to joining the IMF, Dsouza was the Senior Executive Director of Development at RAND Corporation—a nonprofit research organization that develops solutions and helps improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis.

As Senior Executive Director of Development, Dsouza was responsible for developing and implementing principal and planned gift strategies for support across all divisions, centers, and institutes at RAND and the Pardee RAND Graduate School.

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen for this role. It is an incredible opportunity to make an impact and a difference in a health-related cause that is so hugely important. The possibilities for thinking creatively and innovatively to deepen relationships with existing IMF donors, friends, and stakeholders as well as attracting and building new relationships with philanthropic partners excites me. I see endless possibilities and abundant pathways to scale and become successful in our mission of providing myeloma care and cure,” said Dsouza about being named as the new IMF VP of Philanthropy.

“Fundraising for a cause that directly affects the health and well-being of so many people has been a priority interest of mine. I was honored to put myself forward,” Dsouza responded when asked what moved her to take on this new role for a nonprofit organization that’s focused specifically on multiple myeloma.

“Additionally, I have lost loved ones to myeloma, and while innovation in other sectors is happening at lightning speed, research to find a cure for myeloma needs to move more swiftly to meet the needs of those deeply affected by it.”

“I am also deeply motivated to serve communities of color affected by myeloma through my work at the IMF. Research shows that myeloma affects people of color and especially the Black community at alarming rates.”

“I am committed to bringing my background, experiences, skills, and knowledge gained through my roles at various organizations to help make a difference to people living with myeloma. Together, we can find a cure and provide a better and equitable quality of life for myeloma patients,” said Dsouza.

As a strategic leader in development with considerable experience in developing and implementing principal and planned gift strategies, Dsouza hopes to bring her fresh perspective and new knowledge to the IMF Development Team by “leading with sound strategy and processes and deepening philanthropic commitments to the organization as well as making efforts more efficient and effective.”

“The IMF is at a critical juncture of growth and success right now. IMF President & CEO Yelak Biru epitomizes bold and visionary leadership and believes in the organization’s potential to scale. It is an exciting time to join the IMF, especially for someone energized by change and the opportunities it represents. In my more than a decade-long career in philanthropy, spanning various functions in fundraising, I have been able to implement and execute best practices that helped strengthen donor engagement.”

“I am also a firm believer in optimizing team potential. Once I understand the clinical and operational ecosystem within the myeloma community, I would like to focus on collaborative fundraising by working closely with our clinical partners and patients. It is vital to make it explicitly known that the IMF is not a competitor but rather a strategic partner in finding a cure and in elevating patient care.”

“In my previous roles, I have also been successful in leveraging passion, expertise, and connections to enhance the visibility of the organization and to open doors to new philanthropic relationships. There is a lot that needs to be done to create a culture of philanthropy within and outside the IMF and I am excited to get started,” added Dsouza.

“I firmly believe that the IMF has chosen the right leader at the right time in Sylvia Dsouza, as the IMF’s new Vice President of Philanthropy. She is highly motivated, a positive and confident decision-maker, and possesses a powerful presence and tremendous energy about her. With Sylvia’s brand of leadership and careful collaboration with myeloma stakeholders, I am certain that she will contribute immensely to the IMF’s philanthropic endeavors in fulfilling our mission: improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure,” said IMF Senior Vice President of Business Relationship Management Diane Moran, RN, MA, EdM.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Dsouza as the IMF’s new Vice President of Philanthropy. Sylvia’s passion for making a meaningful impact on health-related causes and expertise in fundraising and strategic leadership make her a valuable addition to the IMF team,” said IMF President & CEO Yelak Biru.

“With a proven track record of implementing best practices to strengthen donor engagement and increase philanthropic commitments, we are confident that Sylvia’s leadership will help elevate the IMF’s visibility and expand our philanthropic partnerships. As we enter a critical juncture of growth and success, Sylvia’s fresh perspective and focus on efficiency and effectiveness will be invaluable in propelling our organization forward.”

“We are excited that Sylvia will be joining us in this transformative journey, and we look forward to achieving significant milestones under her leadership,” Yelak further added.

Biography

Dsouza brings more than a decade of experience in developing and implementing principal and planned gift strategies; managing principal gifts and planned giving events, meetings, and engagements while working in prestigious institutions such as RAND Corporation, Pardee RAND Graduate School, the University of Southern California (USC), and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

She earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from the University of Southern California.



ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation’s reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

