The International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition Announces 2020 Conference Programming

Leading powder and bulk solids technology event to cover timely educational and safety topics as the Dust Hazard Analysis (DHA) implementation deadline nears

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition , North America’s longest-running and largest powder and bulk solids technology event, today announced its 2020 conference programming providing attendees a rare opportunity to tap into the expertise of industry leaders and receive answers to their most critical questions about combustible dust safety in order to meet the Dust Hazard Analysis (DHA) compliance deadline. The biennial event is set to take place April 28-30 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. If interested in attending as press, please register at: rosemont.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Media .

Estimates suggest that more than 70% of everything consumers use or consume involves the process of bulk solids handling (BSH) somewhere in its lifecycle, making BSH the largest industrial activity on the planet. According to the latest available data from media partner DustSafetyScience.com, in the first half of 2019:

73% of injuries and 100% of fatalities caused by dust and fire explosions occurred in the food processing, agriculture, and wood processing industries.

Ineffective dust collection systems caused ~30% of combustible dust incidents worldwide.

The average Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) penalty for combustible dust incidents was ~$70,000.

Unfortunately, most companies are not prepared to handle these risks and are now under pressure to meet new compliance requirements set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and enforced by regulators and local fire officials.

The 2020 conference program, vetted by iPBS’ Board of Advisors to ensure a high-quality learning experience, is designed for engineers, managers, and executives seeking to learn about the latest technologies, standards and regulations, and new applications in the industry today. Encompassing more than 40 sessions organized into four distinct tracks – “Material Flow & Storage,” “Bulk Solids Conveying,” “Dust Collection & Safety,” and “Solids Processing & Quality,” – iPBS’ three-day conference program will provide attendees the opportunity to learn about hot topics related to food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical, agriculture, and more, as well as new ways to think about and apply processing technologies.

“For more than four decades, iPBS has served as an important meeting point for members of the powder and bulk solids processing community to share ideas, innovations, and products,” said Steve Everly, brand director of iPBS, Informa Markets. “In addition to hosting the largest gathering of processing suppliers in North America, over the years, iPBS has solidified its presence as a premier educational conference. From specific training on new technology to a refresh of the fundamentals, the 2020 conference program sessions will provide the education attendees need to support their work and advance their career whether they are new industry professionals or experienced pros. This year’s conference is particularly important as it will serve as an influential platform for industry members to come together and receive valuable education ahead of the impending DHA deadline.”

A selection of “Dust Collection & Safety” sessions are below:

Panel: The Combustible Dust DHA Deadline is Approaching, Are You Ready?

Session: How to Avoid Common Mistakes in Dust Collector Design

Session: Panel: Dust & Data—How to Make the Business Case for a Successful DHA

For more in-depth information on iPBS’ 2020 conference programming and topics, please visit here .

