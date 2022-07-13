The J. M. Smucker Company Shareholder Alert: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm for More Information

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with CDC and state and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif brand peanut butter products produced at the Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. Late in May 2022, Smucker said it was recalling nearly 50 types of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States.

On June 7, 2022, Smucker revealed the recall will likely cost it $125million in fiscal 2023.

