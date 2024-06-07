The Japanese company COLOPL takes a strategic stake of 12.5% in the capital of CBI for 12.5 million euros and entrusts it with exclusive rights to operate the Web 3.0 game Brilliantcrypto
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- The Japanese company COLOPL takes a strategic stake of 12.5% in the capital of CBI for 12.5 million euros and entrusts it with exclusive rights to operate the Web 3.0 game Brilliantcrypto - June 7, 2024
- [Latest] Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Size/Share Worth USD 103,244.7 Million by 2033 at a 16.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value) - June 7, 2024
- INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biomea Fusion, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm - June 6, 2024