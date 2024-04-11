New Joint Commission leaders Four appointments to executive leadership team

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, April 11, 2024) – Building on a strong team of healthcare leaders to support its strategic transformation and advance patient safety and quality of care, The Joint Commission enterprise today announced four appointments to its executive leadership team:

Lisa Steininger, CPA, MBA, CAE, executive vice president and chief financial officer

Kathryn Petrovic, MSN, RN, vice president for Accreditation and Certification Product Development

Andrew Rosen, MBA, vice president, International

Elizabeth (Liz) Mort, MD, MPH, vice president and chief medical officer

Steininger and Petrovic’s appointments are effective immediately, Rosen’s appointment is effective April 15 and Dr. Mort’s appointment is effective May 6.

“As The Joint Commission continues to embark on its journey of transformation, I am pleased to welcome these four dynamic leaders,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, The Joint Commission enterprise. “Each brings expertise that will play a critical role in moving our organization forward – accelerating capabilities across the enterprise to help us enable and empower healthcare organizations globally to continuously improve patient safety and quality of care. I look forward to working closely with Lisa, Kathryn, Andrew and Liz in support of our mission that all patients receive safe, high-quality, equitable and compassionate healthcare.”

Lisa Steininger, executive vice president and chief financial officer

Steininger is a senior executive with deep financial and operational skills through successive leadership roles. She was previously at the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), where she served as the financial and revenue officer. She also held senior roles in finance, operations, business intelligence and analytics at Navigant Consulting, Aon Hewitt, AT&T and CDK Global.

In her new role, Steininger leads the enterprise’s financial strategy and its execution. She is responsible for overseeing financial reporting, accounts payable and receivable, budgeting and financial planning, investment management, pricing, payroll, and more.

Steininger earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) and certified association executive (CAE).

Kathryn Petrovic, vice president for Accreditation and Certification Product Development

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare, Petrovic most recently served as director of the Department of Standards and Survey Methods and as a field director in the Department of Surveyor Management and Development at The Joint Commission. Prior to The Joint Commission, she served as a nurse leader at several healthcare organizations.

In her new role, Petrovic oversees the development and revision of standards for all domestic and international accreditation and certification programs. She also is responsible for establishing survey processes used to assess compliance with the standards.

Petrovic earned her master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois.

Andrew Rosen, vice president, International

Rosen is a strategic leader who built a globally influential healthcare innovation, strategy and management advisory business. In his new role, Rosen will lead strategic development, execution and mission development for Joint Commission’s International.

As executive director – international for The Advisory Board Company, he created the international hospital research leader role and rebuilt a dormant international business to a global brand with more than 600 member organizations in over 50 countries. Previously, Mr. Rosen was executive vice president for Levin Associates, and earlier he served as vice president of strategy for Gartner, Inc.

Rosen earned his Master of Business Administration from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, and Duke University, Durham, North Carolina.

Dr. Elizabeth (Liz) Mort, vice president and chief medical officer

Dr. Mort is a primary care general internist and nationally recognized expert in quality and patient safety. She was most recently senior vice president, Quality and Safety, and chief quality officer at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, Boston. Dr. Mort has broad experience in advancing systems of care to improve health outcomes across the continuum of care with expertise in healthcare leadership, quality and safety, and healthcare equity.

In her new role, Dr. Mort will oversee a physician leadership forum dedicated to healthcare safety issues and the identification of significant emerging trends. She also will promote all aspects of healthcare quality improvement as the primary voice of patient safety to external stakeholders. Serving as the key liaison between The Joint Commission and the healthcare safety community, she will help design services to further enhance quality and safety.

Dr. Mort earned her Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School, Boston, and her Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan. She completed her internship and residency at MGH.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

