SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, signed an agreement engaging Capstone Partners, a full-service middle market investment bank with specialization in refranchising.

President and Chief Executive Officer Peter D. Holt said, “As we continue our strategy to refranchise the vast majority of our corporate clinic portfolio, it is imperative we select the most effective franchisees to support long-term system growth as well as garner the highest value for our quality assets. Our structured process has yielded multiple qualified franchisees, some of which are interested in large, complex transactions. We believe working with Capstone will help us achieve our goals, accelerate the process and create value for all of our stakeholders.”

“The Joint is truly a pioneer and undisputed leader in the retail chiropractic space, having revolutionized access to care for millions of patients,” commented Kenny Green, Director at Capstone Partners and lead advisor for the relationship. “The Joint offers strong unit level economics with significant opportunities for further growth. We are thrilled to partner with this market-leading brand and leverage our expertise in guiding refranchising initiatives to help fuel continued expansion and enhance access to ownership opportunities within one of the industry’s most innovative and high-performing franchise platforms.”

If you are interested in registering for the refranchising process, please email Kenny Green at [email protected]

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times “Top 500+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchise for 2023,” “Most Profitable Franchises” and “Top Franchises for Veterans” ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About Capstone Partners

For over 20 years, Capstone Partners has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company’s lifecycle. Capstone’s services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

The Joint Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

