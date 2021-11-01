The Joint Corp. Named to Fortune’s 2021 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Franchise Brand Ranks #3 and Takes the Top Healthcare Spot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced today it ranks number three on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2021. This is the first year the company has been represented on the admired list.

“We’re honored for The Joint Corp. to be placed third on the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and to be amongst this distinguished class of businesses as outlined by Fortune,” said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. “This accolade further acknowledges the momentum of our retail healthcare model and is significant as we continue to champion the efficacy of chiropractic care. As the list’s top healthcare brand, The Joint Corp. is being recognized for its strong performance—as we remain focused on opening 1,000 clinics by the end of 2023.”

To qualify for Fortune‘s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list a company—domestic or foreign—must be trading on a major U.S. stock exchange; report data in U.S. dollars; file quarterly reports with the SEC; have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and a stock price of at least $5 on June 30, 2021; and have been trading continuously since June 30, 2018. Companies must have revenue and net income for the four quarters ended on or before April 30, 2021, of at least $50 million and $10 million, respectively, and have posted an annualized growth in revenue and earnings per share of at least 15% annually over the three years ended on or before April 30, 2021.

Companies that meet these criteria are ranked by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate, and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2021. (To compute the revenue and EPS growth rates, Fortune uses a trailing-four-quarters log linear least square regression fit). For more information about the methodology, visit: https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/methodology-fastest-growing-companies-2021.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit thejoint.com. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchise owners provide management services to certain professional chiropractic practices.

