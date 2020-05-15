The Joint Corp. to Participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Breaking News
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management is scheduled to participate in the virtual 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will host one-on-one meetings on May 27th. Interested investors should contact their Craig-Hallum representative.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., [email protected]
Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, [email protected]

