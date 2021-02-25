The Joint Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management plans to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at these conferences in March 2021.

DA Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

Presentation: Thursday, March 11 th at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET

at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET Virtual 1×1 meetings March 11th

33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, March 17 th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET Virtual 1×1 meetings March 15th – 17th

Presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

