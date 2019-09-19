The Joint Corp. to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will participate in a fireside chat with analyst Jeff Van Sinderen on October 3rd at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested investors should contact their B. Riley FBR representative.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.thejoint.com/ .

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 460 locations nationwide and over 6 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit https://www.thejoint.com/ . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit https://thejointfranchise.com/ .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.