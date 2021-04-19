Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Jordre Well to Present at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference

The Jordre Well to Present at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio & STATEN ISLAND, New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”, the “Company”), a hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company that is 49% owned by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, is pleased to announce that CEO Ian James will present at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference (the “Conference”) to be held virtually on April 20, 2021.

The Jordre Well Presentation at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference Details:

  • DATE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021
  • TIME: 2:00 PM EST
  • LOCATION: Track 4
  • REGISTRATION LINK: https://cannabis-conference.mysequire.com/

Powered by SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) and Sequire, this one-day event brings together a select group of US investors and leading industry participants in the cannabis space.

“The Sequire 2021 Cannabis Conference is a perfect place to share our pilot run of Hemp CBD infused Harmony Bay and Café Caribe K-cups and showcase new plant-based functional beverage lines we have in the pipeline,” commented Ian James, CEO of The Jordre Well, LLC. “We look to share our plans for the Ready-to-Drink category, which we believe will be another game-changing piece of the puzzle, as we prepare to can, bottle, and box the various great-tasting lines of beverages we make.”

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

About The Jordre Well, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on the creation of innovative, sustainably sourced, CBD-infused beverages for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well’s soon-to-be-released brands include its namesake seltzer brand, The Jordre Well, its curated coffee collection, Stephen James, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the revenue growth at Steep N Brew and Comfort Foods. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT: Ian James
The Jordre Well, LLC
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.