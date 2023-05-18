WAYNE, Pa., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Judge Group is proud to announce that it is a recipient of Magnit’s 2023 Global Supplier Excellence Award.

This inaugural award honors companies who have achieved excellence in services and approaches to contingent staffing. The roster of awardees represents suppliers that go above and beyond in meeting client expectations, while also making strides towards creating a more equitable and inclusive future of work. These exceptional suppliers utilize well-established and successful methods to recruit diverse candidate pools, and Judge is honored to be among them.

“It is our great pleasure to be awarded the Magnit 2023 Global Supplier Excellence Award,” said Martin “Marty” Judge, III, The Judge Group’s CEO. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to not only exceed client expectations, but to create a more equitable and inclusive future of work.”

Magnit’s 2023 awards cover staffing agencies worldwide that exhibit outstanding dedication to serving the requirements of businesses employing contingent staff. The assessment criteria evaluated the companies’ overall achievements, partnership devotion, and regulatory procedures that support more productive contingent labor initiatives.

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. To learn more, visit www.judge.com.

ABOUT THE JUDGE GROUP

The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. With over 30 locations across the United States, Canada, and India, Judge is proud to partner with the best and brightest companies in business today, including over 60 of the Fortune 100.

ABOUT MAGNIT

Magnit™ is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Their industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) Platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their extended workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed. magnitglobal.com

