The Judge Group CEO Marty Judge, III Named to SIA’s 40 Under 40 List

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, is proud to announce that CEO Marty Judge, III has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) annual 40 Under 40 list. The list, available online now, recognizes up-and-coming leaders making their mark on the workforce solutions ecosystem.

The 40 individuals included on the 2019 list represent a variety of industry segments and are making an impact with their strategic vision and motivation to grow their team, companies, and the industry. The list is not a ranking, but a recognition of dedicated professionals in companies operating in the United States, who drive progress and generate value.

“Be it through placing people, designing solutions, transforming perceptions, innovating business models, or disrupting the status quo, these rising stars stand out for their hard work and ability to turn possibility into reality, for their passionate & collaborative mindset, and for their focus on creating value across the board,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher at SIA. “We are excited to honor this year’s 40 Under 40 and to celebrate their diverse contributions and leadership.”

“I’m honored and flattered to be named to SIA’s 40 Under 40 list,” said Marty Judge, III. “I have the privilege to work with some of the best staffing and recruiting professionals in the industry. Knowing that these people have put their trust and faith in me to lead them and the entire Judge organization is humbling. I look forward to continuing to live up to the expectations placed on me and leading The Judge Group to continued success.”

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 and for more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com .

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals annually working across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. They also provide training and accreditation with their unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

CONTACT

Ryan Miller, Marketing Manager

(610) 667-7700

[email protected]