The Junior League of Columbia’s Bett Williams Begins Final Year Leading The Association of Junior Leagues International

Will continue important work of creating a new strategic plan for the prominent women’s leadership organization

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) noted today Bett Williams has begun the second half of her biennial term as President of the organization. During a year of leadership changes amidst a global pandemic and worldwide racial reckoning, Ms. Williams began the important work of creating a strategic plan that will carry the Junior League into the future.

A member of the Junior League of Columbia, Ms. Williams enters this final year of her Presidency having previously served on the AJLI Board of Directors and chairing the AJLI Governance Committee. She remains a steadfast champion of The Junior League’s mission of membership skill development through experiential learning and community leadership opportunities, and believes advancing diversity and inclusion is essential to the organization’s relevance in the 21st century.

AJLI CEO Patsy Doerr said, “Bett is deeply committed to ensuring that The Junior League is an impactful organization for the next generation of women leaders.”

Doerr and Williams are working closely together, reviewing the opportunities for growth and evolution as the Association approaches its 100th anniversary this October. “It’s been a pleasure working alongside Bett to build a culture of sincere inclusivity and belonging, which is so critical to any organization, especially at this point in time,” added Ms. Doerr.

About The Junior League

Since its founding in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, The Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in over 295 Leagues in four countries. For more than 100 years, the mission of Junior Leagues has not wavered: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify a community’s most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. In 1921 the Leagues joined forces as an association, which is today known as The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., in order to bolster their power and amplify their voice through shared knowledge and common causes.