Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces Special Cash Distribution

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces Special Cash Distribution

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX:KEG.UN) today announced that a Special Cash Distribution of $0.03 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2017. The Special Cash Distribution will be paid to unitholders on January 31, 2018 and treated as an eligible dividend that will be included in the Fund’s December 31, 2017 year-end for tax purposes.

“The strong same store sales growth delivered by The Keg so far this year, has generated significant incremental royalty income to the Fund,” said Mr. Kip Woodward, Chairman of the Fund.  “We are pleased to share this incremental income with the Fund’s unitholders, in the form of this Special Cash Distribution, while at the same time maintaining adequate levels of working capital.” 

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and annual system sales of approximately $615 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the “50 Best Employers in Canada” by Aon Hewitt for the past fifteen years.

For further information contact: 
Neil Maclean
Telephone:  604-276-0242
E-mail: [email protected] 
www.kegincomefund.com 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.