The Kelly Mobile Branch brings substitute teaching opportunities to job seekers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHO: Looking to make a difference in the future of Albuquerque students and schools? From October 12-13, Kelly Education is bringing the “office” to job seekers interested in becoming substitute teachers and substitute educational assistants at Albuquerque Public Schools.

As an Albuquerque Public Schools partner, Kelly Education, the largest provider of education talent solutions in the country, is committed to connecting qualified teachers to the district’s 143 schools to counter the challenges of the nation’s substitute teacher shortage.

Meet Kelly’s Albuquerque team inside the Kelly Mobile Branch, along with substitute teacher candidates who are former educators, current college students, recent graduates, people looking for a new career, individuals with an interest in education and many more.

WHAT: The Kelly Mobile Branch, a customized vehicle, will be on location for applicants to apply for substitute teacher and substitute educational assistant positions, get interview and resume writing tips, or drop off a resume and schedule a time to speak with a Kelly team member at a later date. 

*Applicants should bring a resume to the event

WHERE: The Kelly Mobile Branch will be at the corner of San Pedro and Uptown, in the parking lot of 6000 Uptown Blvd, NE, Albuquerque, NM on October 12-13 from 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

If you have any questions about or if you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher or educational assistant, contact Kelly Education at 505-768-6126, email [email protected], visit kellycareernetwork.com or stop by our local branch in Albuquerque at 6000 Uptown Blvd. NE, suite 120.

Kelly Education is a specialty service of Kelly Services®, a global workforce solutions provider that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work.

Media Contacts:
Albuquerque Public Schools: Johanna King, 505-880-3736, [email protected]
Kelly Education: Anna Schryver, 608-225-5476, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae1149a0-367d-46e5-b5a8-4df03a89efa7

