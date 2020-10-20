The Key to Business Growth is as Simple as Looking at Your Employees Actions, New Study will Unveil Best Practices

New research study launched to probe people data, analytics, algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the preeminent independent human capital management research and advisory firm, launches its 2020 People Data, Analytics and Algorithms Survey to identify the most successful organizations’ methods, techniques and best practices.

Data science involves collecting, sorting and analyzing large and highly diverse data sets to identify and predict outcomes, activities and actions. People data science leverages data to predict human behaviors, outcomes and actions. It is critical for identifying internal and external influences that impact people’s behavior and reactions, ensuring only the best, most ethical and productive techniques are used.

“There is an increasing reliance on people data for decision-making, and the pace and rate of adoption continues to grow,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “Human resources professionals, having accepted the inevitability of the people data revolution, must now lead their organizations further in this direction.”

“Part of being more analytically advanced involves how and why data is collected and used, which will be analyzed in this study,” said Cliff Stevenson, Principal Workforce Management Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.

Brandon Hall Group’s 2020 People Data, Analytics and Algorithms Study consists of a survey sent to its global database and scores of qualitative interviews with research participants, HCM Excellence Award winners and its members.

To learn more about this research study or to participate, click here

Those who participate will receive a summary of the results and the ability to connect with Brandon Hall Group’s analyst team to gain further understanding of the issues.

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 [email protected]