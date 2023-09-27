Atlanta, GA., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, announced the launch of the national Better Together Faith Initiative. The Center will host a kick-off reception for faith leaders, followed by a forum on Faith and Democracy. The first in a series of these non-partisan conversations will include a discussion with Dr. King and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) followed by an audience Q&A facilitated by Leo Smith, The King Center’s Special Advisor for Democracy.

Pastor Dameon Madison is The King Center’s Project Manager for Better Together, which was designed to help faith leaders bridge differences; develop love-centered solutions for relational and social issues; and collaborate with each other, community influencers, and politicians to effectuate positive change. Better Together will engage faith communities, particularly faith leaders, in trainings, discussions, and experiences that enhance communication, strengthen interpersonal and problem-solving skills, and create more humane, productive cultures by providing participants with nonviolent principles and steps, which are rooted in agape love.

“At this critical junction in our national and world history, faith leaders must be compelled by love to challenge and change our cultural climate,” said Dr. Bernice A. King. “Under Pastor Madison’s leadership, Better Together will provide a dynamic space for exploring nonviolent strategy, education on issues, and leadership enhancement for faith leaders across the nation.”

“It is critical that all faith leaders understand the significance of the working group’s efforts to find common ground on the issues of faith and politics. I am honored to continue serving The King Center,” said Reverend Dameon Madison. “I look forward to assisting Dr. Bernice A. King and faith leaders of all walks, in leading efforts to engage faith-based perspectives that inform, create understanding, guide our nation’s policies, and reach beyond our borders.”

For more information on the ticketed event, contact The King Center at (404) 526-8900.



About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

