ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta, GA: The Beloved Community Awards (formerly The Salute to Greatness Awards Gala) is back in-person and is one of the marquee events of The King Center’s week-long holiday experience. This year’s event, hosted by Malcolm Jamal Warner and Keisha Knight Pulliam, will feature musical performances by MAJOR., Deborah Cox, Goldford, and Angel Taylor. The ceremony will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Saturday, January 14th, at 7:30 PM and will stream on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and on thekingcenter.org, Monday, January 16th, at 7:00 PM.

The Beloved Community Awards recognizes national and international individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, pursue social justice, and are committed to creating the Beloved Community. Afterglow will follow The Beloved Community Awards featuring DJ Frank Ski and multi-award-winning artist, Stephanie Mills in concert.

The King Center is proud to honor

Salute to Greatness Corporate Social Impact honoree, Ariel Investments accepted by John Rogers Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO

Salute to Greatness Humanitarian honoree, Yvon Chouinard, Founder of Patagonia

Beloved Community Civic Leadership honoree, Melanie Campbell, President and CEO of The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and National Convenor of The Black Women’s Roundtable

Beloved Community Social Justice honoree, Shane Claiborne, Activist, Author, and Co-Founder of Red Letter Christians

Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation honoree, Aminata Toure, Minister of Social Affairs, Youth, Family, Senior Citizens, Integration, and Equality of Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Yolanda D. King Higher Ground honoree, HollyRod Foundation, accepted by Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete

Beloved Community Youth Influencer honoree, Panther Anti-Racist Union of Pennsylvania

Beloved Community Technological Innovation honoree, Reshma Saujani, Founder & CEO, Marshall Plan for Moms and Girls Who Code

Christine King Farris “Legacy of Service in Education” honoree, Dolly Parton, longtime education advocate, and entertainer, will be honored in absentia.

“I am excited to celebrate the impactful work that is taking place throughout our world. From honoring trailblazers across industries to educating our audiences on best practices in justice, equity, and peace; the Beloved Community Awards will be a night you won’t forget, as we continue to honor those committed to creating the Beloved Community,” said CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King.

Tickets for the awards ceremony and Afterglow are $250 and $75 for Afterglow only. Visit thekingcenter.org./king-holiday-2023 for ticket purchases.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

CONTACT: Adrion Bell The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change abell@thekingcenter.org