The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Frontier Communications Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 27, 2017 (FTR)

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) who purchased shares between April 1, 2016 and May 2, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) that the Company acquired a substantial number of non-paying accounts as part of its acquisition of the wireline operations of Verizon Communications, Inc.; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be required to increase its reserves, and write off amounts from accounts receivable associated with the non-paying accounts; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Frontier Communications’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until November 27, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/frontier-communications-corporation?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com