The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) who purchased shares between April 11, 2013 and January 25, 2018 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Grupo Televisa executives engaged in an unlawful bribery scheme involving Fédération Internationale de Football Association (“FIFA”) executives; (2) discovery of the foregoing conduct would likely subject Grupo Televisa to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (3) Grupo Televisa lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Shareholders have until May 4, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/grupo-televisa-s-a-b?wire=3.

