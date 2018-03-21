The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (AFH)

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) who purchased shares between March 13, 2017 and March 2, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to employ internal controls to ensure appropriate accounting practices; including, but not limited to, the calculation of certain loss reserves; (2) as a result, the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak; (3) as a result the Company’s financial statements were inaccurate and misleading; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Atlas Financial’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until May 4, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/atlas-financial-holdings-inc?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com