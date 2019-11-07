The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVET, OSTK, MYGN and RUHN

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Class Period: February 8, 2019 to August 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Covetrus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to September 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Overstock.com, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (b) there were extreme additional risks and substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (c) there was a foreseeable likelihood that the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (d) it was not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (e) as a result of the foregoing, it also was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; and (f) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions which defendants failed to disclose, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Class Period: September 2, 2016 to August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Myriad Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad’s product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)

Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Ruhnn Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering (“IPO”), the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

