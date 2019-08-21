The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBD, FRED, EGBN and PS

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)
Class Period: February 14, 2017 to July 4, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) as a result of the expected contract  runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained  service  technicians;  (5) as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and  (7) as a  result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the DBD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)
Class Period: December 20, 2016 to June 28, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019

According to the filed complaint, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements concerning the level of regulatory risk faced by the Original Merger and the Revised Merger which would ultimately cause the termination of the Fred’s Asset Purchase Agreement. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements: (i) downplaying or disputing  contrary  reports  from  journalists  signaling  regulatory  turbulence  in  closing  the merger; (ii) representing that inside knowledge of the FTC gave confidence that the deal would close.

Get additional information about the FRED lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/freds-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EGBN)
Class Period: March 2, 2015 to July 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

During the class period, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the EGBN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eagle-bancorp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PS)
Class Period: August 2, 2018 to July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”) that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

Get additional information about the PS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pluralsight-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

