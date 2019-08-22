Breaking News
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, CTST, KPTI and NGHC

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)
Class Period: September 19, 2017 to December 18, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

FedEx Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TNT’s overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT’s large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (2) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (3) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (4) FedEx was not on track to achieve TNT synergy targets; and (5) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx’s positive statements about TNT’s recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx’s legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the FDX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)
Class Period: November 14, 2018 to July 12, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CTST lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)
Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

During the class period, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the KPTI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQGS: NGHC)
Class Period: August 6, 2015 to August 9, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period National General Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General’s illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company’s reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

Get additional information about the NGHC lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/national-general-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

