Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CTST, PS and IFF

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CTST, PS and IFF

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. 

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)
Class Period: February 9, 2017 to May 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

According to the complaint, 3M Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

Get additional information about the MMM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)
Class Period: November 14, 2018 to July 12, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CTST lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PS)
Class Period: August 2, 2018 to July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”) that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

Get additional information about the PS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pluralsight-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)
Class Period: May 7, 2018 to August 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

The complaint alleges International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frutarom Industries Ltd. (“Frutarom”), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the IFF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.