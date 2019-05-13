The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NIO, CRBP, ARA and NTNX

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that NIO Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO’s sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about NIO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)

Class Period: November 14, 2016 to February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Throughout the class period, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Class Period: August 10, 2016 to March 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

During the class period, American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal’s accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018, were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTNX)

Class Period: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The complaint concerns whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins. On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts’ expectations. Management acknowledged that “inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring” were the reasons for the weak guidance. On this news, Nutanix’s share price fell from $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a closing price of $33.70 on March 1, 2019.

