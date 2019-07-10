Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, JMIA, LTHM and CYH

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, JMIA, LTHM and CYH

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)
Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PSMT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Jumia Technologies AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Get additional information about the JMIA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)
Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company’s existing contracts; (4) the Company’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5)  as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the LTHM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)
Class Period: February 20, 2017 to February 27, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

During the class period, Community Health Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4)  as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CYH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/community-health-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.