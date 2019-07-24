The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of RMED, PYX, BUD and NFLX

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)
Class Period: stockholders that purchased Ra Medical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Ra Medical Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a  result,  the  Company  could  not  reasonably  assure  that  its  newly  hired  sales  personnel  were  adequately  experienced;  (4) as  a  result,  the  Company  would  suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process  could  not  reasonably  support  increased  catheter  production;  (6) as  a  result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing,   Defendants’   positive   statements   about   the   Company’s   business,   operations,  and  prospects,  were  materially  misleading  and/or  lacked  a  reasonable  basis.

Get additional information about the RMED lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ra-medical-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Pyxus International, Inc.  (NYSE: PYX)
Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Pyxus International, Inc.  allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5)  as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PYX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)
Class Period: March 1, 2018 to October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the  sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

Get additional information about the BUD lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NFLX)
Class Period: April 17, 2019 to July 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019

The complaint alleges Netflix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NFLX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

