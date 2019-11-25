The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SNDL, OSTK, TEUM and ET

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)
Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Sundial Growers Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SNDL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sundial-growers-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4580

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)
Class Period: May 9, 2019 to September 23, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

During the class period, Overstock.com, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (b) there were extreme additional risks and substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (c) there was a foreseeable likelihood that the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (d) it was not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (e) as a result of the foregoing, it also was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; and (f) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions which defendants failed to disclose, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants.

Get additional information about the OSTK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/overstock-com-inc-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4580

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM)
Class Period: December 14, 2017 to October 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Pareteum Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it  was  not  true  that  the  Company’s  purported success was the result of hyper-demand for Pareteum’s unique products or exceptional service,  or  the  Company’s  competent  management;  but,  in  fact,  Defendants  had  propped  up  the  Company’s  results  by  manipulating  Pareteum’s  accounting  for  revenues, income, and the important Backlog metric; (b) Defendants had  materially  overstated  the  Company’s  profitability  by  failing  to  properly  account  for  the  Company’s results of operations and by artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) it was not true that Pareteum contained even the most minimally adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls necessary to assure that Pareteum’s reported financial statements were true, accurate, and/or reliable; (d) as a result, it also was not true that the Company’s financial statements and reports were prepared in accordance with GAAP and SEC rules; and (e) as  a  result  of  the  aforementioned  adverse  conditions, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that  Pareteum  was  operating  according  to  plan,  or  that  Pareteum  could  achieve  the  guidance  sponsored and/or endorsed by Defendants.

Get additional information about the TEUM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pareteum-corporation-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4580

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)
Class Period: February 25, 2017 to November 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

Throughout the class period, Energy Transfer LP allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Energy Transfer’s permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (ii) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Partnership and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action, thereby depreciating the Partnership’s unit value; and (iii) as a result, the Partnership’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ET lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/energy-transfer-lp-loss-submission-form?from=3&id=4580

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

