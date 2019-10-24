The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SRPT, VRAY, MTCH and TME

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)
Class Period: September 6, 2017 to August 19, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta’s drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SRPT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)
Class Period: March 15, 2019 to August 8, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The complaint alleges Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b)  the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the VRAY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/viewray-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)
Class Period: August 6, 2019 to September 25, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Match Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MTCH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/match-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)
Class Period: December 12, 2018 to August 26, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The complaint alleges Tencent Music Entertainment Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TME lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tencent-music-entertainment-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

